Awareness programme on Handloom Mark held in Tiruppur

r Nearly 100 handloom weavers from Tiruppur district participated in an awareness programme for the Handloom Mark scheme organised by the Regional Office (Tiruppur) of the Textiles Committee, Ministry of Textiles on Thursday.

A press release said District Collector S. Vineeth inaugurated the programme at the Collectorate. J. Parameswaran, Assistant Director, Textiles Committee (Tiruppur) said that the Central government introduced the Handloom Mark scheme in 2006 for the benefit of the handloom industry. The Handloom Mark improves the market opportunities for handloom textiles by providing assurance on the handloom origin of the goods to the consumers, he said, adding that the Textiles Committee has also launched a web and mobile application for the Handloom Mark scheme.

D. Karthikeyan, Deputy Director, Weavers’ Service Centre, Salem detailed the various schemes implemented by Central government for the welfare of handloom weavers. Sagar Kumar Behera, Quality Assurance Officer (Tiruppur) of the Textiles Committee, explained the procedures to join the scheme and obtaining Handloom Mark labels through the web and mobile applications, the release said.

Other officials who spoke at the event included K. Vetrivel, Assistant Director – Tiruppur, Department of Handlooms and Textiles; M. Vetrivel, Senior Regional Manager, Co-Optex, Coimbatore and R. Rathinavel, Manager – Commercial, National Handloom Development Corporation, Coimbatore.