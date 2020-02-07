Coimbatore

Awareness programme on ease of living survey held

An awareness programme on the ease of living perception survey was held for students of a private college here on Thursday.

Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh along with senior officials took part in the event and Mr. Sadheesh launched the programme. Close to 200 students took part in the programme and over 10,000 students from the college are expected to participate in the survey conducted as part of the Smart Cities Mission.

Mr.Sadheesh said the survey would be conducted till February 29 and advised the students to share their views on various topics including women safety and availability of basic amenities. In a release, Mr. Sadheesh said that between February 1 and 5, as many as 4,865 persons took part in the survey in Salem.

Mr.Sadheesh distributed awareness pamphlets with QR code to the students to take part in the survey.

