Awareness programme on ease of living survey held

An awareness programme on the ease of living perception survey was held for students of a private college here on Thursday.
Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh along with senior officials took part in the event and Mr. Sadheesh launched the programme. Close to 200 students took part in the programme and over 10,000 students from the college are expected to participate in the survey conducted as part of the Smart Cities Mission.
Mr.Sadheesh said the survey would be conducted till February 29 and advised the students to share their views on various topics including women safety and availability of basic amenities. In a release, Mr. Sadheesh said that between February 1 and 5, as many as 4,865 persons took part in the survey in Salem.
Mr.Sadheesh distributed awareness pamphlets with QR code to the students to take part in the survey.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.