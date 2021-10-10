Awareness programme on COVID-19 vaccination camp

SALEM

An awareness campaign to increase the public turnout to the fifth mega vaccination camp was held here on Saturday.

District Collector S. Karmegham, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, District Revenue Officer V. Allin Sanuja and health officials took part in the campaign organised at the New Bus stand. The officials distributed awareness pamphlets among the public and advised them to go for COVID-19 vaccination. The officials gave pamphlets to bus drivers, conductors and the public and asked them to follow COVID-19 safety protocol. The district administration targets to administer 2.10 lakh vaccine doses through 1,392 camps here on Sunday. In the Corporation limits alone, authorities are targeting to administer 50,000 doses through 200 camps and have deployed 2,500 personnel for the camps.

