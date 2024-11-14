Awareness programme on civil services exam in Erode on November 16

An awareness programme on Civil Services Exam for aspirants will be held at the Corporation’s Youth Development Centre functioning Kamarajar Corporation Higher Secondary School campus at Karungalpalayam at 10 a.m. on November 16.

Organised by the Erode Corporation Federation of All Officers Association with MSK Life Clinic foundation, the programme would provide a broad knowledge of the exam structure, stages, registration, preparation and clearing of the examination. The programme would also provide details on preparation methods and enhancing their skills to crack the exam which is considered to be the toughest exam in the country. The learning mentoring and analysis session is for aspirants and students who are preparing for the civil service exam.

There is no fee for the participants and registration is mandatory. Interested can register at https://www.erodesmartcity.org/participant-registration/