 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Awareness programme on civil services exam in Erode on November 16

Published - November 14, 2024 08:16 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness programme on Civil Services Exam for aspirants will be held at the Corporation’s Youth Development Centre functioning Kamarajar Corporation Higher Secondary School campus at Karungalpalayam at 10 a.m. on November 16.

Organised by the Erode Corporation Federation of All Officers Association with MSK Life Clinic foundation, the programme would provide a broad knowledge of the exam structure, stages, registration, preparation and clearing of the examination. The programme would also provide details on preparation methods and enhancing their skills to crack the exam which is considered to be the toughest exam in the country. The learning mentoring and analysis session is for aspirants and students who are preparing for the civil service exam. 

There is no fee for the participants and registration is mandatory. Interested can register at https://www.erodesmartcity.org/participant-registration/

Published - November 14, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.