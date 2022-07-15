Awareness programme on benefits of chess held in Coimbatore school

The Camford International School (TCIS) held an awareness programme on Friday about the daily benefits of playing chess, mainly among children. The 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad is to be conducted from July 19 to 26 in Chennai.

The Class VII and VIII students of TCIS replicated the logo of the Olympiad as a 20-feet mosaic using rock salt crystals - which they made on the school premises.

TCIS Chairman N. Arulramesh, Correspondent Poongothai Arulramesh and Principal Poonam Syal congratulated the participants and said such programmes will help identify future champions of chess.