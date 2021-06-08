Awareness programme marks World Environment Day

Lakshmi Ring Travellers conducted an online meeting for its employees recently for World Environment Day to create awareness and to encourage them to take part in eco restoration projects. Saplings were also planted at all its offices. Further, as part of Go Green activity, LRT Horticulture and LEED team has implemented environment-friendly projects for captive use, according to a press release.

Meeting held

MSM Anandan, MLA, conducted a meeting recently with officials of agriculture and horticulture departments to ensure that onion farmers get adequate compensation. Many of them had suffered losses because of spurious seeds given to them.

Fee waiver

The Southern India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is offering fee waiver to students who lost one or both their parents to COVID. The online coaching classes for CA Foundation course will start on June 9. The institute is also not collecting fees from students of government and aided schools.

Shops at Anna market re-opened

Shops at Anna market on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore was reopened on Tuesday. About 150 vegetable traders are allowed to sell from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., they said.