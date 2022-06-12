Awareness programme held against child labour in Coimbatore
The National Child Labour Project (NCLP) organised a week-long awareness programme from June 6 to 12 against child labour in the district.
A press release from NCLP said students of Sri Ramakrishna College of Engineering NSS unit distributed stickers, bills and posters among shops and eateries in Gandhipuram, Ukkadam, Saibaba Colony, Singanallur, and Town Hall areas.
On Sunday, the NCLP project director D.V. Vijayakumar and students of Krishna Arts and Science College spoke to the public on why children should not be employed by commercial establishments.
Further, the National Model Group of Schools and Rotary Club of Coimbatore West organised a cyclathon to create awareness against child labour. District Collector G.S. Sameeran flagged off the rally.
