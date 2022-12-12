Awareness programme for railway contract cleaners held

December 12, 2022 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

The Centre for Social Education and Development (CSED)-run Railway Childline conducted an awareness programme for contract cleaners in the stations to identify traffickers posing as alm seekers or roadside sellers with children.

Event coordinator D. Rajendran said that daily on an average, over 10 from the northern states are warned for begging with babies or using children to sell key chains, plastic products etc. “The babies these alm seekers carry are trafficked from other districts or States, and usually remain asleep or gloomy and silent. We take photos of the ‘alm seeker’ and the child for record. If they are repetitive offenders, we report them to the Child Welfare Committee,” he said.

“Now, the cleanliness workers can spot women or men on the platforms, front and rear entrance parking lot indulging in human trafficking. We urged them to immediately inform the Childline Centre.”

Government Railway Police Inspector Meenakshi took part in the programme where over 28 cleanliness workers participated.

Contact CHILDLINE 1098 for reporting such cases.