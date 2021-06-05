Awareness programme, competitions mark World Environment Day

Activities ranging from digital awareness programme to observation of ‘no vehicle day’ marked the observation of the World Environment Day here on Saturday.

Indian Navy’s training establishment INS Agrani, Coimbatore, organised poster making, painting competition, slogan and essay writing for children based on this year’s theme ‘ecosystem restoration’.

A mass clearing of non-biodegradable waste like plastic-based materials was carried out inside the establishment. A sapling plantation drive was undertaken in various parts of the establishment and INS Agrani had committed to plant 100 palm trees prior to this year’s monsoon, said a release. The preparatory activities towards the plantation drive were conducted as part of the World Environment Day.

Also, a ‘no vehicle day’ was observed on the campus and all personnel were encouraged to voluntarily minimise power consumption in their residence from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. A scheduled power cut was also carried out from 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on the two days, the release said. The ENVIS Centre on Forest Genetic Resources and Tree Improvement at the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, observed the World Environment Day digitally through a Facebook Live programme.

IFGTB director C. Kunhikannan inaugurated the programme and highlighted that ecological restoration aimed to recreate, initiate, or accelerate the recovery of an ecosystem that had been disturbed. Disturbances were environment changes that altered ecosystem structure and function. Common disturbances included logging, damming rivers, intense grazing, hurricanes, floods, and fires, he said.

He also highlighted the preparation of Detailed Project Reports for rejuvenation of 13 major rivers in India by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education.

A painting competition on the theme environment was organised for people from different walks of life.

Prizes were given to the winners and E Certificates to all the participants. An awareness poster highlighting the current year’s theme was also released during the occasion and was digitally transmitted to students and all other stakeholders.

Kannan C.S. Warrier, Senior Principal Scientist and ENVIS Coordinator, S. Vigneswaran, Senior Programme Officer, and John Prasanth Jacob, Chief Scientist took part.