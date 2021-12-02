Coimbatore

Awareness poster with helpline numbers to be pasted in schools

Awareness posters carrying helpline numbers for schoolchildren being released in Erode on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

An awareness poster that carries the helpline numbers for schoolchildren to call during distress or for counselling, was released here on Wednesday.

At a function held at the Government Model Higher Secondary School at Panneerselvam Park, the poster was released by Child Welfare Committee chairman E.M. Ashok, Police Inspector Neelavathi, school headmistress M. Suganthi, and members of District Legal Services Authority.

The poster carries the State government’s toll-free helpline ‘14417’ for students.

Children can also contact the Childline number ‘1098’ and the Child Welfare Committees Whatsapp number 72000-22077 for any help or while in distress.

Officials said that the posters would be pasted in schools, public places and the children would be sensitised to various problems they faced.


