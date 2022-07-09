Awareness on various government welfare schemes held in Erode

An awareness programme on various government welfare schemes was conducted for conservancy workers at Nambiyur here.

Organised by the Vizhuthugal, an NGO, its director M. Thangavel explained the procedures in submitting applications, eligibility criteria for obtaining the welfare benefits, registering with welfare boards and use of safety gadgets for conservancy and sanitation workers while at work. K. Chandra, Programme Manager of Vizhuthugal, explained the benefits of various schemes to the participants. While coordinator R. Sudha welcomed the gathering S. Meena, coordinator, proposed a vote of thanks. A total of 43 workers participated in the programme.