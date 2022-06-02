Awareness on solid waste management for students

District Collector S Karmegam has said that awareness programmes will be conducted for school and college students regarding solid waste management.

In a review meeting at Yercaud with officials regarding solid waste management, the Collector said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is inaugurating a special campaign for creating awareness about solid waste management through People’s Movement for clean cities on Friday in Chennai.

The main aim of this campaign is to achieve Open Defecation Free (ODF) status and garbage-free cities.

Officials should create awareness among the general public to segregate waste and to explain about the evils of dumping garbage in public places. In the coming days, steps will be taken to create awareness among school and college students about solid waste management through organising special talks, conducting competitions like drawing, designing posters, writing slogans and through field visits, the Collector added.

In the review meeting, officials from the District Rural Development Agency, Revenue and Health departments participated.