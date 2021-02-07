Awareness on govt. training scheme should improve among industries

Coimbatore

07 February 2021 00:14 IST

Industries in need of skilled workforce get support from the Central and State governments through various schemes to train the workers. However, shortage of labourers and lack of awareness among industries are challenges, say sources here.

Under the Amma Skill Training and Employment Scheme, the district is looking at training 1,200 candidates this financial year. The candidates should have passed class VIII and aged less than 45. They should be residents of Tamil Nadu with a family card. So far, 690 candidates were identified and 190 have submitted documents. The trainees get stipend of ₹ 5,000 a month during the six month training. Of this, the government gives ₹ 2,000.

Industries can recruit and train candidates under this scheme.

However, according to industry sources, one of the challenges under the scheme is workers with a family card here. Industries largely employ guest workers from other States in the shop floor and they do not have family cards here. Also awareness about the scheme should improve among industries.

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association's proposal under the Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement was recently approved by the government. The Association is tying up with institutions for the training for the three year project. About 40 units have evinced interest in the project and they have to identify the trainees, says M.V. Ramesh Babu, president of the Association.

P. Nallathambi, president of Coimbatore SIDCO Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association, adds that a couple of industries at the Estate had tried training workers under the government schemes. However, identifying workers is a challenge and guest workers tend to move from one unit to another in a short period. It is difficult to train them, he says.

Official sources say that though there are several skill development programmes, various issues slowdown these schemes. While it is difficult to identify workers, sometimes, the training for a specific skill that a worker looks out for in a particular locality is not available in that area. Also, if a worker enrols for training for a skill, he will not be able to get trained in another skill after that. This also discourages some candidates. Further, industries need to absorb the trained workers when the training period ends and should pay higher wages for the skilled workers.