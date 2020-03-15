Awareness on e-waste management necessary, says Collector

An e-waste management awareness programme was organised here under the aegis of the district administration.

e-waste that included end-of-life electrical and electronic appliances had come to contribute a major share to the waste generation. Yet there was little awareness on handling and disposal, said Collector S.Malarvizhi said at the event.

Ms.Malarvizhi said it was incumbent upon the public to ensure that such electrical and electronic utilities were discarded in a manner that they caused least damage to the environment. Hence, the public might only give away their old electronic appliances to the Pollution Control Board approved collection centres.

Electronic appliances such as washing machines, air-conditioners, TV, microwave oven, iron box, photocopiers, heaters and printers might either be given to the shop as part of buy-back offers, or to the approved collection centres.

The centres would send the appliances to a facility in Chennai, where they were sent for recycling. The Collector also underlined that disposal of electronic appliances on the streets, or through any random person was an offence.

V.S.Ethiraj, public relations officer of TSM India Private Limited that engaged in the recycling e-waste, underlined the urgency of handing e-waste with care, lest they wreak havoc to the ecosystem.