‘Awareness of civil service exams high among students of Government Arts College, Coimbatore’

March 03, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Awareness of civil service examinations is seemingly high among students of the Government Arts College (Autonomous), Coimbatore, according to college faculty. The number of students in the college intending to be in a state of preparedness for the exams by availing of the free coaching programme in the institution has risen, thanks to the training, which has come in for praise from District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati.

This year, there were as many as 800 aspirants, but only one-fourth could make it to the programme being conducted by P. Kanagaraj, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Political Science.

If not for the capacity limitation, more number of students would have benefitted from the programme, Prof. Kanagaraj, who holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from the Jawaharlal Nehru University said.

There are at least three serving District Collectors in Tamil Nadu - in Ooty, Tiruvarur and Tirunelveli - who had been mentored by Prof. Kanagaraj, an IAS aspirant himself, who has been conducting regular coaching classes on all days of the week at the free IAS Coaching Centre functioning out of a building provided by the Corporation on Dr. Nanjappa Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 400 students, mostly from other institutions, receive the free training at this centre.

Prof. Kanagaraj could not make it to the civil services though he could reach the interview stage twice. But, it only steeled his resolve to become a mentor.

The main reason why the number of students in the Government Arts College aspiring for civil services training is that the coaching is carried out through Tamil medium.

Prof. Kanagaraj is assisted by his former students, who have attained high positions in government departments.

The basic objective of these programmes, Prof. Kanagaraj points out is to transform the potential of youth population (demographic dividend) into individual, societal and national resources and development. The programmes conducted free of cost as social service, he strongly believes, inculcates in the learners the values of patriotism, social commitment, integrity, professionalism and selfless service.