Awareness meeting on tax compliance on Nov. 23

November 21, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Exemption (Trust) and TDS wings of the Income Tax Department will conduct a meeting here on November 23 on “Awareness for Better Tax Compliance”.

A release from the Department said the meeting at Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. would be to create awareness on recent amendments and salient features related to Exemption ( Trusts) and TDS.

M. Bhupal Reddy, Chief Commissioner of IT, Coimbatore, and M. Rathinasamy, Chief Commissioner, IT (TDS), Tamil Nadu, will take part. An interaction session will also be held.