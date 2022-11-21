Awareness meeting on tax compliance on Nov. 23

The Exemption (Trust) and TDS wings of the Income Tax Department will conduct a meeting here on November 23 on “Awareness for Better Tax Compliance”.
A release from the Department said the meeting at Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. would be to create awareness on recent amendments and salient features related to Exemption ( Trusts) and TDS.
M. Bhupal Reddy, Chief Commissioner of IT, Coimbatore, and M. Rathinasamy, Chief Commissioner, IT (TDS), Tamil Nadu, will take part. An interaction session will also be held.
