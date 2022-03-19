Awareness meet to prevent forest fires held in tribal settlements near Udumalpet in Tiruppur

Forest Department officials conducting an awareness meet on prevention of forest fires with the residents at Karumutti tribal settlement within the Anamalai Tiger Reserve near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As part of the efforts to prevent forest fires with the onset of summer, the Forest Department has been organising awareness meetings in the 17 tribal settlements of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district.

Assistant Conservator of Forests and Assistant Director of ATR (Udumalpet) K. Ganeshram, who took part at a meeting held at Karumutti tribal settlement on Friday, said that the risk of forest fires through human activities is high, hence the residents were advised to smoking, cooking outdoors and using fire to collect honey from beehives during the summer.

“We explained to them that forest fires will have a devastating impact on not just the flora and fauna, but on their livelihoods as well,” Mr. Ganeshram said. The meetings have been held at around 10 tribal settlements as of Saturday and the remaining settlements will likely be covered in a week's time, he added.

The Forest Department has also created an 182-km-long fire line spanning Udumalpet, Amaravathi, Kozhumam and Vandaravu forest ranges to break the spreading of fire, he said. The 17 tribal settlements are mostly concentrated in Udumalpet and Amaravathi forest ranges and around 40 Forest Department personnel have been deployed in each of these four ranges to monitor the situation, he added.