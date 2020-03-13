Awareness meet on COVID-19 for MSMEs

The Department of Public Health jointly with the District Industries Centre organised an awareness meet on COVID-19 here.

The meeting convened exclusively for the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in the SIDCO industrial estate sought to engage proprietors of MSMEs on the precautionary measures to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting was organised for the MSMEs, which has a significant migratory workforce living in unsanitary settlements.

The MSMEs were urged to ensure safe conditions for the workers and asked to create adequate awareness for the workers in their firms.

Dr.Raghavendra Kumar of Department of Health Services said, COVID-19 would not sustain over 27 degree Celsius and that anybody with dry cough, respiratory difficulties and fever shall have to seek immediate medical attention.

Further, the organisations were urged to ensure workers washed their hands with soap at regular intervals. Any visit to crowded place may be put away, according to the Department of Health.

Those travelling by public transport shall ensure they carried hand sanitisers with them and use them and avoid touching their face without washing hands.

A demonstration was also given on the right way of handwash to ensure there was no spread of any viral infection.