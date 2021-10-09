Awareness meet held on Kasturi cotton

COIMBATORE

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management (SVPITM) organised events here on Thursday to create awareness on Kasturi cotton.

A press release said that to mark World Cotton Day, meetings, panel discussion, and fashion show were held on Kasturi cotton, which was launched by the Ministry of Textiles on October 7 last year. Kasturi cotton is the brand for high quality Indian cotton. J. Thulasidharan, president of the Indian Cotton Federation, said at the meeting that Kasturi brand was launched to increase India’s share in the global cotton trade.

Students of SVPITM took part in the fashion show, jingle dance show, and panel discussion on cotton.