ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness, increased allowance for vasectomy reduce family planning burden on women in Coimbatore

Published - November 24, 2024 09:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati circulating awareness posters on vasectomy in Coimbatore recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Following increased awareness and a hike in the family planning allowance, the number of men choosing family planning procedure vasectomy has seen an increase in Coimbatore district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men who undergo the minimally invasive procedure, namely no-scalpel vasectomy (NSV), get an allowance of ₹3,100 when it is done in a government hospital. While ₹2,100 is given after the procedure, the remaining ₹1,100 will be credited to the bank account of the person.

As per the data shared by the Family Welfare Department, the number of men who underwent the sterilisation procedure was 10 in the 2021 - 2022 financial year. The number increased to 22 in the next fiscal and takers for the procedure rose to 34 in 2023 – 2024. A total of about 15 men underwent vasectomy in the district in the current financial year, from April.

ADVERTISEMENT

Data | Burden of family planning falls on women in India, female sterilisation widely preferred

“The government allowance for vasectomy is ₹1,100 and an additional sum of ₹1,000 is provided by the Coimbatore district Collector. Another ₹1,000 is sponsored by Shree Devi Textiles. Until 2022 – 2023, the allowance was ₹2,100. Rotary Royals is the private sponsor in Pollachi,” said M. Gowri, Deputy Director of Family Welfare Department for Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Tiruppur, Anitha Texcot Pvt Ltd is sponsoring ₹1,000 besides the government allowance and additional allowance of ₹1,000 from the district Collector.

The number of women who undergo the family planning procedure, namely tubectomy, ranges from 900 to 1,000 in Coimbatore district per month in both private and government hospitals. When done in a government hospital, women get an allowance of ₹600.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 6.4 lakh women underwent sterilisation against 2,500 men in last two and a half years in Tamil Nadu, says Minister

“Unlike tubectomy, which requires prior admission, NSV is a daycare procedure. The time taken for the minimally invasive procedure is around 15 minutes, which requires very few basic tests, including blood tests. If a man comes for the procedure after having his breakfast, he can reach home before lunch. Routine activities can be resumed after two days. A semen analysis test will be done after three months,” said Dr. Gowri.

In order to create awareness among men on the procedure, the Family Planning Department organised a rally on November 21, in view of the ‘NSV fortnight’ special camp that is presently underway in government hospitals. Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati also released awareness posters and flagged off an awareness vehicle, which will be taken to public places, villages, etc.

To know more about family planning procedures, contact District Extension Educator T. Rani 80728-65541 (Coimbatore and Tiruppur), counsellors Ramya 97897-80933 (Coimbatore) and Vidya 99422-59775 (Tiruppur).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / health

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US