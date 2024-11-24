 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Awareness, increased allowance for vasectomy reduce family planning burden on women in Coimbatore

Published - November 24, 2024 09:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati circulating awareness posters on vasectomy in Coimbatore recently.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati circulating awareness posters on vasectomy in Coimbatore recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Following increased awareness and a hike in the family planning allowance, the number of men choosing family planning procedure vasectomy has seen an increase in Coimbatore district.

Men who undergo the minimally invasive procedure, namely no-scalpel vasectomy (NSV), get an allowance of ₹3,100 when it is done in a government hospital. While ₹2,100 is given after the procedure, the remaining ₹1,100 will be credited to the bank account of the person.

As per the data shared by the Family Welfare Department, the number of men who underwent the sterilisation procedure was 10 in the 2021 - 2022 financial year. The number increased to 22 in the next fiscal and takers for the procedure rose to 34 in 2023 – 2024. A total of about 15 men underwent vasectomy in the district in the current financial year, from April.

Data | Burden of family planning falls on women in India, female sterilisation widely preferred

“The government allowance for vasectomy is ₹1,100 and an additional sum of ₹1,000 is provided by the Coimbatore district Collector. Another ₹1,000 is sponsored by Shree Devi Textiles. Until 2022 – 2023, the allowance was ₹2,100. Rotary Royals is the private sponsor in Pollachi,” said M. Gowri, Deputy Director of Family Welfare Department for Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

In Tiruppur, Anitha Texcot Pvt Ltd is sponsoring ₹1,000 besides the government allowance and additional allowance of ₹1,000 from the district Collector.

The number of women who undergo the family planning procedure, namely tubectomy, ranges from 900 to 1,000 in Coimbatore district per month in both private and government hospitals. When done in a government hospital, women get an allowance of ₹600.

Over 6.4 lakh women underwent sterilisation against 2,500 men in last two and a half years in Tamil Nadu, says Minister

“Unlike tubectomy, which requires prior admission, NSV is a daycare procedure. The time taken for the minimally invasive procedure is around 15 minutes, which requires very few basic tests, including blood tests. If a man comes for the procedure after having his breakfast, he can reach home before lunch. Routine activities can be resumed after two days. A semen analysis test will be done after three months,” said Dr. Gowri.

In order to create awareness among men on the procedure, the Family Planning Department organised a rally on November 21, in view of the ‘NSV fortnight’ special camp that is presently underway in government hospitals. Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati also released awareness posters and flagged off an awareness vehicle, which will be taken to public places, villages, etc.

To know more about family planning procedures, contact District Extension Educator T. Rani 80728-65541 (Coimbatore and Tiruppur), counsellors Ramya 97897-80933 (Coimbatore) and Vidya 99422-59775 (Tiruppur).

Published - November 24, 2024 09:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.