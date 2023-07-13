Awareness events mark World Population Day in Coimbatore

July 13, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Various awareness programmes were conducted as part of World Population Day in Coimbatore on Thursday. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati flagged off an awareness rally from the premises of the office of the Deputy Director of Health Services at Race Course. Around 150 nursing students from three private colleges took part in the rally in which they held placards to sensitise people about population explosion, family planning, etc. A pledge was administered to officials from various departments and students who took part in the event. The pledge stressed the need to focus on women and child welfare, education of girl children, prevention of child marriage and measures to control population. A seminar on World Population Day was held at the Masonic Medical Centre for Children at Race Course after the rally. Mr. Pati distributed prize and certificates to students who were declared winners in the essay and elocution competitions held to create awareness on World Population Day. Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna, Coimbatore Medical College Dean A. Nirmala, Deputy Director of Family Welfare M. Gowri and other senior officials were present.

