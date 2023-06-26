Awareness events mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Coimbatore

June 26, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police organised various awareness programmes as part of observing International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here on Monday. The programmes, aimed to make the city drug-free, started with a marathon which was flagged off at the parade ground of the Armed Reserve. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Deputy Commissioners of Police K. Shanmugam (south), G. Chandeesh (north), R. Sughasini (headquarters) and N. Mathivanan (traffic) took part in the run. The Collector administered a pledge against drug abuse to the participants after the run, following which students took part in various programmes such as mime, dance and singing. A rally to create awareness on the ill-effects of drugs were also taken out. At 11 a.m., pledge against drug abuse was administered to motorists at all traffic junctions in the city. Various cultural events were also conducted as part of the event at Thomas Park in the evening. At the Podanur railway junction, officials of the Government Railway Police and school students took part in an awareness programme.