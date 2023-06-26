HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Awareness events mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Coimbatore

June 26, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Motorists and students taking pledge at a traffic signal in Coimbatore as part of observing International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Monday.

Motorists and students taking pledge at a traffic signal in Coimbatore as part of observing International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore City Police organised various awareness programmes as part of observing International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here on Monday. The programmes, aimed to make the city drug-free, started with a marathon which was flagged off at the parade ground of the Armed Reserve. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Deputy Commissioners of Police K. Shanmugam (south), G. Chandeesh (north), R. Sughasini (headquarters) and N. Mathivanan (traffic) took part in the run. The Collector administered a pledge against drug abuse to the participants after the run, following which students took part in various programmes such as mime, dance and singing. A rally to create awareness on the ill-effects of drugs were also taken out. At 11 a.m., pledge against drug abuse was administered to motorists at all traffic junctions in the city. Various cultural events were also conducted as part of the event at Thomas Park in the evening. At the Podanur railway junction, officials of the Government Railway Police and school students took part in an awareness programme.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.