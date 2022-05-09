Awareness events for migrant workers begins in Tiruppur

Tiruppur The district administration on Sunday began its eight-week-long special awareness programme for migrant workers residing in various parts of the city regarding the government schemes available for them.

A release said that Collector S. Vineeth launched the programme in which officials from the Department of Social Welfare, Tiruppur City Police, Labour Department and other departments participated. The awareness camps, aimed at migrant workers mostly employed in private garment units in Tiruppur, was intended to prevent crimes against women and children, dropping out from schools and bonded labour.

Apart from the government departments, non-governmental organisations focussing on the welfare of migrant workers such as Social Awareness and Voluntary Education (SAVE) and Centre for Social Education and Development (CSED) also participated, according to the release.

District Social Welfare Officer R. Ambika said that around 50 migrant workers participated on Sunday. “We have identified 15 hotspots in the city where they live in large numbers and we will conduct these programmes on Saturdays in the coming weeks,” she said. Some of these hotspots are Nesavalar Colony, Murugampalayam, Velliangadu, Veerapandi, Anupparpalayam, where the special awareness programmes will be held, according to Ms. Ambika.