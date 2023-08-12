ADVERTISEMENT

Organ donation awareness campaign in Coimbatore

August 12, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Member Secretary of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu N. Gopalakrishnan (third left) handing over organ donor ID to a volunteer at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Coimbatore on Saturday. SNR Sons Charitable Trust managing trustee D. Lakshminarayanasamy (third right), senior neuro surgeon and HoD Murali (second right), and senior consultant Anandha Bharathan (right), are in the picture. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) with Sri Ramakrishna Hospital held an awareness campaign — Gift organs, Gift life — on organ donation in the city on Saturday.

This joint initiative aims to educate and inspire the public on the significance of organ donation in saving and enhancing the quality of lives, according to a press release.

Ramakrishna institution’s NSS volunteers organised a street play on organ donation at the event, the release said.

According to the statement, “Organ donation in India, despite being a highly populated country, is low. A single person can save eight lives. If every healthy person donates organs, there would not be anyone who waits hopefully to build their life. Over 1,000 NSS volunteers registered for organ donation.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Transtan member secretary and Madras Medical College’s Institute of Nephrology Director N. Gopalakrishnan distributed the ID

Senior consultant surgeon Anand Bharathan, SNR Charitable Trust managing trustee D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, and consultant nephrologist G. Madhu Shankar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US