HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Organ donation awareness campaign in Coimbatore

August 12, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Member Secretary of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu N. Gopalakrishnan (third left) handing over organ donor ID to a volunteer at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Coimbatore on Saturday. SNR Sons Charitable Trust managing trustee D. Lakshminarayanasamy (third right), senior neuro surgeon and HoD Murali (second right), and senior consultant Anandha Bharathan (right), are in the picture.

Member Secretary of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu N. Gopalakrishnan (third left) handing over organ donor ID to a volunteer at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Coimbatore on Saturday. SNR Sons Charitable Trust managing trustee D. Lakshminarayanasamy (third right), senior neuro surgeon and HoD Murali (second right), and senior consultant Anandha Bharathan (right), are in the picture. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) with Sri Ramakrishna Hospital held an awareness campaign — Gift organs, Gift life — on organ donation in the city on Saturday.

This joint initiative aims to educate and inspire the public on the significance of organ donation in saving and enhancing the quality of lives, according to a press release.

Ramakrishna institution’s NSS volunteers organised a street play on organ donation at the event, the release said.

According to the statement, “Organ donation in India, despite being a highly populated country, is low. A single person can save eight lives. If every healthy person donates organs, there would not be anyone who waits hopefully to build their life. Over 1,000 NSS volunteers registered for organ donation.”

Transtan member secretary and Madras Medical College’s Institute of Nephrology Director N. Gopalakrishnan distributed the ID

Senior consultant surgeon Anand Bharathan, SNR Charitable Trust managing trustee D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, and consultant nephrologist G. Madhu Shankar were present.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.