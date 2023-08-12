Organ donation awareness campaign in Coimbatore

August 12, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) with Sri Ramakrishna Hospital held an awareness campaign — Gift organs, Gift life — on organ donation in the city on Saturday.

This joint initiative aims to educate and inspire the public on the significance of organ donation in saving and enhancing the quality of lives, according to a press release.

Ramakrishna institution’s NSS volunteers organised a street play on organ donation at the event, the release said.

According to the statement, “Organ donation in India, despite being a highly populated country, is low. A single person can save eight lives. If every healthy person donates organs, there would not be anyone who waits hopefully to build their life. Over 1,000 NSS volunteers registered for organ donation.”

Transtan member secretary and Madras Medical College’s Institute of Nephrology Director N. Gopalakrishnan distributed the ID

Senior consultant surgeon Anand Bharathan, SNR Charitable Trust managing trustee D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, and consultant nephrologist G. Madhu Shankar were present.