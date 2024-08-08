GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Awareness campaign to promote use of cloth bags and prevent plastic pollution launched

The awareness campaign will be carried out by six “green warriors” on e-bikes across the district.

Published - August 08, 2024 07:27 am IST - UHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru flagging off e-bikes in Udhagamandalam on Wednesday.

Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru flagging off e-bikes in Udhagamandalam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) flagged off an awareness campaign using e-bikes to promote the use of cloth bags and prevent plastic pollution in the Nilgiris.

In a statement, the District Administration said that the awareness campaign will be carried out by six “green warriors” on e-bikes across the district. They stated that the campaign will be focused on popular tourist locations in the district, with the impact that plastic waste has on the local environment being highlighted to both local residents as well as tourists.

The six riders include three men and an equal number of women, with them being provided with the bikes to reach out to communities and tourists. Any businesses which were found to be using banned plastic products will also be punished with fines, the administration added.

