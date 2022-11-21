Awareness campaign on vasectomy begins in Tiruppur

The Department of Health and Family Welfare on Monday commenced a biweekly awareness campaign on No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV).
Collector S. Vineeth flagged off an awareness vehicle on no-scalpel vasectomy. The vehicle will move around Railway Station, Bus Stands, and busy streets in the district to create awareness about vasectomy.
The Collector also unveiled a manual with the details of the medical camps to be held. An incentive of ₹3,100 will be given to men who opt for vasectomy procedure, a release from the district administration said.
