Awareness campaign on vasectomy begins in Tiruppur

November 21, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Health and Family Welfare on Monday commenced a biweekly awareness campaign on No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV).

Collector S. Vineeth flagged off an awareness vehicle on no-scalpel vasectomy. The vehicle will move around Railway Station, Bus Stands, and busy streets in the district to create awareness about vasectomy.

Trending

  1. Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run
  2. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  3. Karnataka government gives in-principle approval for Namma Metro Phase III project in Bengaluru, two corridors on 44.65 km planned
  4. Rishi Sunak visits Kyiv, announces new air defence package for Ukraine
  5. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector also unveiled a manual with the details of the medical camps to be held. An incentive of ₹3,100 will be given to men who opt for vasectomy procedure, a release from the district administration said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US