  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Awareness campaign on vasectomy begins in Tiruppur

November 21, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Health and Family Welfare on Monday commenced a biweekly awareness campaign on No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV).

Collector S. Vineeth flagged off an awareness vehicle on no-scalpel vasectomy. The vehicle will move around Railway Station, Bus Stands, and busy streets in the district to create awareness about vasectomy.

The Collector also unveiled a manual with the details of the medical camps to be held. An incentive of ₹3,100 will be given to men who opt for vasectomy procedure, a release from the district administration said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.