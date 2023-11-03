ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness campaign on crop insurance scheme launched in Tiruppur

November 03, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness campaign vehicle for broad-basing the use of Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance Scheme among farmers was flagged off by District Collector T. Christuraj on Friday.

In continuation of implementation of the State Government schemes to scale up agricultural productivity, the campaign for maximising insurance coverage will be carried out across the district throughout this month.

Farmers cultivating groundnut, coriander, chillies, tomato, onion, banana, tapioca, chickpea, sorghum and maize will be brought under the insurance scheme, a press release said.

In the first phase till November 15, campaign at the village level will be carried out at Udumalpet, Madathukulam, Dharapuram, Kangeyam and Vellakovil areas. In the second phase, the campaign will cover Tiruppur, Mulanur, Gudimangalam, Pongalur, Kundadam, Palladam, Avinashi and Uthukuli.

