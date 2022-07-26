Awareness campaign marks International Day for Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystem in Coimbatore

An awareness campaign marked the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem 2022 on Tuesday. The campaign was held under the Centre’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav along with ENVIS Resource Partner on Forest Genetic Resources and Tree Improvement at the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding in the city.

Rekha R. Warrier, a scientist and ENVIS link officer, said mangroves were vital biodiversity hotspots that helped filter coastal waters and provide nutrient-rich habitats for an array of species including birds, fish, reptiles, monkeys, penguins, sharks, flamingos, manatees, and even tigers.

C. Kunhikannan, Director, IFGTB, said the roots of mangrove forests slowed down water flow and encouraged sediment deposits that reduced coastal erosion. e-certificates were distributed to participants of a mobile photography contest on 'Significance of Mangroves' organised from July 10 to July 25.