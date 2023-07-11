ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness campaign held to prevent human-animal conflict in Talavadi

July 11, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A campaign to create awareness among people was conducted in Talavadi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 A campaign to create awareness among the public to prevent human-animal conflicts was conducted in Talavadi Forest Range of Hasanur Division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Monday.

Led by S. Satheesh, Range Officer of Talavadi, a rally was organised from the ranger office to Chikalli Government High School, in which students, teachers, and government officials, numbering over 500, took part. Also, people from many hamlets took part in the rally.

Officials and conversationalists explained the need for protecting forests and its resources and keeping away from wild animals. They said humans and wildlife coexisted and disturbing animals would lead to negative impact on humans.

Forest department staff told people and the students that many villages were located near the forest boundary in Talavadi and they might come across wild animals while travelling. They were asked to desist from moving near the elephants to take photographs or disturb their movement as it may lead to conflicts. Also, if crops were damaged by animals, farmers were asked to apply for crop damage. They were also asked to avoid entering the forest area for any purpose.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US