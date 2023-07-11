Awareness campaign held to prevent human-animal conflict in Talavadi

July 11, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - ERODE

A campaign to create awareness among the public to prevent human-animal conflicts was conducted in Talavadi Forest Range of Hasanur Division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Monday.

Led by S. Satheesh, Range Officer of Talavadi, a rally was organised from the ranger office to Chikalli Government High School, in which students, teachers, and government officials, numbering over 500, took part. Also, people from many hamlets took part in the rally.

Officials and conversationalists explained the need for protecting forests and its resources and keeping away from wild animals. They said humans and wildlife coexisted and disturbing animals would lead to negative impact on humans.

Forest department staff told people and the students that many villages were located near the forest boundary in Talavadi and they might come across wild animals while travelling. They were asked to desist from moving near the elephants to take photographs or disturb their movement as it may lead to conflicts. Also, if crops were damaged by animals, farmers were asked to apply for crop damage. They were also asked to avoid entering the forest area for any purpose.