Awareness campaign held in Coimbatore district against child labour

The district administration, the Labour Department, and college students marked World Day Against Child Labour on Wednesday in Coimbatore with a signature campaign and awareness programmes.

According to official press releases, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated an awareness drive by pasting stickers on buses with slogans against child labour and administered a pledge for officials of various departments and college students. The theme for the Day this year is “Let’s act on our commitments: End Child Labour!”

The Collector also launched a signature campaign.

Joint Commissioner for Labour V. Leelavathy and Additional Labour Commissioner, M. Santhi also launched awareness drives in the city. A human chain was formed in Gandhipuram, students staged street plays in Mettupalayam, Pollachi, and Coimbatore and distributed pamphlets, and commercial establishments displayed boards with slogans against child labour.

The Labour Department said that five child workers and 20 adolescent workers were rescued from work places in the district since last April and six cases were registered against the employers. Further, 23 cases were completed and ₹7 lakh penalty levied on employers since April 2023.

Public can contact the helpline 1098 or use the website https://pencil.gov.in/Users/login for complaints or information about child labourers, the release said.