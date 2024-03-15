GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Awareness campaign for Lok Sabha election held in Erode

March 15, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

As part of creating awareness campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a signature campaign was conducted at the Collectorate here on Friday.

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inaugurated the signature campaign with the theme, “Elections-The Biggest Festival and Pride of the Nation,” and asked voters to ensure 100% polling in the Erode Parliamentary constituency.

He also inaugurated a selfie photo point that carried the theme and asked people to participate in the election process without fail.

Officials said as part of Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), various activities were carried out to create awareness among the electors to ensure their participation in the process.

Ragunathan, Personal Assistant to Collector (Election), Sivashankar, Tahsildar (Election), officials and college students took part in the campaign.

Erode

