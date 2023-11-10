ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness campaign for ‘green Deepavali’ held in the Nilgiris

November 10, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris Forest Division conducted an awareness rally emphasising the need for “green Deepavali” in the district recently.

The awareness rally was taken out from Charring Cross to Udhagamandalam Government Bus Stand. The rally was organised under the orders of District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), S. Gowtham. District Collector M. Aruna was present.

Participants included forest staff members, who distributed pamphlets and fliers detailing how a “green Deepavali” will benefit the environment, and also ensure that wildlife in the Nilgiris is not affected by loud noises, which could lead to animals getting disorientated, and in some cases, even abandoning their young.

Training held

The Forest Department also held a training programme in the Udhagai South Forest Range at the Cairn Hill Eco Awareness Centre for field staff on how to use SSTripes, a monitoring system for tigers, so that they can begin the process of enumerating the tigers in the Nilgiris forest division.

Thirty mobile phones were distributed to field staff to use for the exercise, while camera traps would also be placed to keep tabs on the movement of wildlife in the division. Training for use of all the equipment was imparted to staff.

The initiative is being undertaken following the poaching of a tiger in the Nilgiris Forest Division near Avalanche earlier this year. Two more tigers were also killed by poisoning in what is suspected to be by farmers retaliating to the animals preying on their cattle near Emerald.

