HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Awareness campaign for ‘green Deepavali’ held in the Nilgiris

November 10, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris Forest Division conducted an awareness rally emphasising the need for “green Deepavali” in the district recently.

The awareness rally was taken out from Charring Cross to Udhagamandalam Government Bus Stand. The rally was organised under the orders of District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), S. Gowtham. District Collector M. Aruna was present.

Participants included forest staff members, who distributed pamphlets and fliers detailing how a “green Deepavali” will benefit the environment, and also ensure that wildlife in the Nilgiris is not affected by loud noises, which could lead to animals getting disorientated, and in some cases, even abandoning their young.

Training held

The Forest Department also held a training programme in the Udhagai South Forest Range at the Cairn Hill Eco Awareness Centre for field staff on how to use SSTripes, a monitoring system for tigers, so that they can begin the process of enumerating the tigers in the Nilgiris forest division.

Thirty mobile phones were distributed to field staff to use for the exercise, while camera traps would also be placed to keep tabs on the movement of wildlife in the division. Training for use of all the equipment was imparted to staff.

The initiative is being undertaken following the poaching of a tiger in the Nilgiris Forest Division near Avalanche earlier this year. Two more tigers were also killed by poisoning in what is suspected to be by farmers retaliating to the animals preying on their cattle near Emerald.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.