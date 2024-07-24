GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Awareness campaign for girl students to be held in Erode

Published - July 24, 2024 05:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness campaign on the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ (BBBP) scheme, that aims to educate citizens against gender bias and improve the efficacy of welfare service for girls, will be held at two schools on July 25 and 26 in Erode district.

The scheme was launched by the Union government on January 22, 2015, to address the declining Child Sex Ratio and related issues of women empowerment. A release from district Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said an awareness and advocacy campaign would be held at 10 a.m. on July 25 at BVB Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Erode. As many as 300 female students studying classes VI to VIII from schools in Erode, Perundurai, Bhavani and Chennimalai would participate in the campaign.

On July 26, a campaign would be held at Bannari Amman Niketan Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Sathyamangalam and 300 students from Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam, Nambiyur and T.N. Palayam would participate. Experts would handle sessions for the students, the release added.

