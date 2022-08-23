Awareness campaign at schools, colleges in Coimbatore from Aug. 27

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 23, 2022 17:35 IST

An awareness campaign will be held across schools and colleges in the 228 village panchayats of the district under the 'Namma Ooru Superu' banner, a cleanliness drive by the State, from August 27 to September 2.

Rallies, competitions and interactive sessions to enlighten students on water and waste management, according to the district administration. National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme cadets will be involved in the drive. Local NGOs will help provide volunteers and funding.

This is being held as a part of the State's sanitation awareness campaign from August 20 to October 2 across districts.

