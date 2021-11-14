Coimbatore

Awareness camp for transgenders held in Coimbatore

Personnel from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Coimbatore City Police interacting with transgenders at the special camp held in the city on November 13, 2021.   | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore City Police in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare organised a special awareness camp for transgenders on the various opportunities available to them here on Saturday.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHPU) of the city police along with the District Child Protection Unit, Labour Department and Childline organised the event at the Police Community Hall in Uppilipalayam. AHPU sources said that around 51 transgenders participated in the camp.

Police personnel explained the various schemes of the State and Central governments available for the third gender, along with methods for self-development, rehabilitation and to avail employment. The participants from various parts of the city including Kavundampalayam, Sungam and Ramanathapuram expressed grievances regarding their livelihood during the special camp, the sources said.

In future, more such special camps for transgenders will be organised in Coimbatore, according to the police.


