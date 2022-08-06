Coimbatore

Awareness camp against human trafficking held

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR August 06, 2022 18:48 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 18:48 IST

The district administration organised an awareness camp on World Day Against Human Trafficking in persons, at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Collector S. Vineeth inaugurated the programme, organised by the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment along with NGO Vizhuthugal. A total of 115 persons from the textiles and garments industry participated. R. Ambika, District Social Welfare Officer, spoke about various anti-trafficking laws and provisions prescribed by the United Nations against human trafficking .M. Thangavel, Director Vizhuthugal, and V. Govindaraj, Programme manager and district level officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...