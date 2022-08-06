Awareness camp against human trafficking held

The district administration organised an awareness camp on World Day Against Human Trafficking in persons, at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Collector S. Vineeth inaugurated the programme, organised by the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment along with NGO Vizhuthugal. A total of 115 persons from the textiles and garments industry participated. R. Ambika, District Social Welfare Officer, spoke about various anti-trafficking laws and provisions prescribed by the United Nations against human trafficking .M. Thangavel, Director Vizhuthugal, and V. Govindaraj, Programme manager and district level officials were present.