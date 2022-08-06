Awareness camp against human trafficking held
The district administration organised an awareness camp on World Day Against Human Trafficking in persons, at the Collectorate here on Friday.
Collector S. Vineeth inaugurated the programme, organised by the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment along with NGO Vizhuthugal. A total of 115 persons from the textiles and garments industry participated. R. Ambika, District Social Welfare Officer, spoke about various anti-trafficking laws and provisions prescribed by the United Nations against human trafficking .M. Thangavel, Director Vizhuthugal, and V. Govindaraj, Programme manager and district level officials were present.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.