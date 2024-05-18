GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Awareness booklets distributed to students in Coimbatore

Published - May 18, 2024 11:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati handing over awareness booklet to a student in Coimbatore on Saturday.

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati handing over awareness booklet to a student in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

District Collector on Saturday distributed awareness booklets to students as second phase initiative aimed at providing higher education guidance to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, who passed Class XII in the 2023-2024 academic year.

A three-phase programme called En Kalloori Kanavu is being implemented from April to June to provide higher education guidance to SC/ST students.

Accordingly, the second phase of the programme is being held to provide higher education guidance to SC/ST students who passed in Coimbatore district. Guidance on educational loans is also being provided. SC/ST students are encouraged to make the best use of the opportunities available to them.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.