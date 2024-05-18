Awareness booklets distributed to students in Coimbatore

District Collector on Saturday distributed awareness booklets to students as second phase initiative aimed at providing higher education guidance to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, who passed Class XII in the 2023-2024 academic year.

A three-phase programme called En Kalloori Kanavu is being implemented from April to June to provide higher education guidance to SC/ST students.

Accordingly, the second phase of the programme is being held to provide higher education guidance to SC/ST students who passed in Coimbatore district. Guidance on educational loans is also being provided. SC/ST students are encouraged to make the best use of the opportunities available to them.