Awareness activities mark International Day of Forests celebration in Coimbatore

Conservator of Forests S. Ramasubramanian (second right) felicitating a forest guard during the International Day of Forests celebration in Coimbatore on Monday.

Various activities marked the celebration of the International Day of Forests in Coimbatore on Monday.

The Coimbatore Forest Division organised an awareness rally on Monday that was flagged off by S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), in the presence of Coimbatore District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar and retired DFO C. Badrasamy. Forest Department staff who exhibited excellence in service were felicitated at the event. A photograph exhibition on ‘Birds and Butterflies of Siruvani’ was held at the parking area of Kovai Courtallam on March 19 and 20. Coimbatore Nature Society and The Nature and Butterfly Society were the knowledge partners for the event. Savithri Photo House, Coimbatore, supported the event through photo printings for the exhibition.

ATR administration organised an awareness event for tourists at Aliyar on Monday in coordination with the students of Municipal Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Kottur Road, Pollachi. The students created awareness among tourists on the dangers of littering plastic, feeding and disturbing wild animals. Members of tribal communities from Top Slip performed cultural events that were aimed at creating awareness on forest protection. The students were taken to Kavi Aruvi falls, butterfly park at Aliyar and the orchidarium at the Advanced Wildlife Management Training Centre, Attakatti.

The ENVIS Resource Partner on Forest Genetic Resources and Tree Improvement at the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, organised a digital awareness campaign through Facebook live on Monday. IFGTB director C. Kunhikannan inaugurated the programmeA mobile photography competition on the current year’s theme ‘Forests and Sustainable Production and Consumption’ was conducted between March 1 and 18 and the winners were felicitated.

Kannan C.S. Warrier, senior principal scientist and the ENVIS coordinator at the IFGTB, received an invitation to present a programme ‘Music from Wood’ as part of the International Day of Forests 2022 celebrations of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations. Mr. Warrier, along with his son Amruth K. Warrier, presented a ‘Layavinyasam’ on mridangam and tabla online during the event held at Bangkok, said a release.