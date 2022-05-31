Awareness activities mark World No Tobacco Day in Coimbatore

District Collector G.S. Sameeran flagging off an awareness rally as part of observing the World No Tobacco Day in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Various awareness activities marked the observance of the World No Tobacco Day in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

Collector G.S. Sameeran flagged off an awareness rally at the Collectorate in the presence of Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna and district consultant at the District Tobacco Control Cell Saranya Devi M.

Students from Ganga College of Nursing and Bishop Appasamy College of Arts and Science College took part in the rally that ended on the premises of the office of the Deputy Director of Health Services where they took the World No Tobacco Day pledge.

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) on Monday organised a no-tobacco signature campaign to create awareness on harmful effects of tobacco use and its passive effects to others.

KMCH director Arun N. Palaniswami launched the campaign in the presence of doctors and staff. A release said nearly 500 people took part in the campaign against the use of tobacco in any form.