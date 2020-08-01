Awards for photography contest held online

Coimbatore

01 August 2020 22:22 IST

The prize distribution ceremony for DJ Memorial Photography Contest (DJMPC) 2020 was held online here recently.

The contest, organised annually by textile machinery manufacturer Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) in memory of its former Chairman and Managing Director D. Jayavarthanavelu, saw its ninth edition this year. LMW’s Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu delivered a special address during the event, a release said.

DJMPC 2020 saw the submission of 9,393 images from 2,223 participants across the world. Entries from contest participants were accepted under two categories: ‘Wildlife’ and ‘Sunrise/Sunset’. The participants registered and submitted through the online portal www.djmpc.in between May 25 and July 5. A three-member jury panel adjudged the entries and chose Ramachandiran Govindaraj as the winner in the ‘Wildlife’ category and Suman Chakrabarty in the ‘Sunrise/Sunset’ category.

Winners and runners up received prizes and eight other participants in each of the categories received certificates, the release said.