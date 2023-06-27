ADVERTISEMENT

Awards for best agriculture innovation by farmers

June 27, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has announced awards for farmers for best local innovation; best organic agriculture practice; and farmers with best export skills.

The awards entail ₹1 lakh for a local innovation and ₹ 1 lakh for new agriculture technology; further, for organic agriculture practices, first three prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 is proposed; and ₹2 lakh is proposed as an award for the best exporter-farmer. 

Under the scheme, the innovation/invention of technology shall be an original innovation/invention, must not be an altered version of an already innovated equipment/machinery of an individual or an organisation. The innovation shall be demonstrated and explained for its novelty to the district level examination committee.

The innovation/technology shall not have been entered into any other contest or won prize in any other contest.  The originality of the innovation/technology must have been certified by scientists pane of Tamil Nadu Agriculture University.

The technology must be easily adoptable locally by farmers; must be low-cost technology; and must have the ability to lower the cost of production for the farmers willing to adopt the technology. 

The final winner shall be decided by a state level committee led by the Director of Agriculture and the decision made shall be final.

