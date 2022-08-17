Award presented to anthropologist

Staff Reporter
August 17, 2022 18:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Wiki Periyasamy Thooran Award was presented to anthropologist Karasur Padmavathi here recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release said the award carried a cash of ₹2 lakh and a sculpture. Swami Brahmananda of the Vidyaranya Ashram, Malaysia, spoke felicitating the awardee.

Folkloristics scholar A.K. Perumal said that her work redefined anthropology research in Tamil Nadu. According to a study by the International Institute of Tamil Studies, very few books based on PhD theses coming out of the State are worthy publications, he said and added that her books are foremost among them. Her book about the transgender community in the State (Thirunangaiyar - oru) is entirely new and informative as it records 18 previously unknown stories about the community.

Speaking about Tamil Wiki, writer Jeyamohan urged the need and importance of creating encyclopedias. He spoke about the need for high intellectual standards in research. He praised Karasur Padmabharathi for her high standards and said her selection for the award was a unanimous decision. She had made the first foray into understanding the lives of marginalised communities like Narikkuravas and transgender people, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app