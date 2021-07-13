Award for Shanti Ashram president

Coimbatore

13 July 2021 23:56 IST

President of NGO Shanti Ashram Kezevino Aram has been chosen by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the public health school of Harvard University, for its 2021 Leadership Award in Public Health Practice.

A release said she was the first Indian chosen for this award that recognises a “graduate of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health who has been an outstanding example of effective leadership in the practice of public health, in the public or private sphere.” Dr. Aram received her Master of Public Health degree from the School of Public Health with a double major in child health and international health, the release said.

She founded in 2017 the International Centre for Child and Public Health that focuses on paediatric care. In March 2020, the State government invited her to be part of the expert committee formed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

