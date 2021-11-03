Award for hospital

ERODE

03 November 2021 22:53 IST

Kalyani Kidney Care Centre, a NABH accredited hospital in Sampath Nagar, has been awarded for excellence in nephrology and urology in the 50 to 100 beds category by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

During the CII TN MedClave 2021 conference held at Chennai, K. Senthil, president, Tamil Nadu Medical Council, presented the award to M. Prabhakar, Managing Director, of the hospital.

A release from the hospital said that over 150 hospitals were taken up for recognition and Kalyani Kidney Care Centre has been selected as a centre of excellence for the speciality in nephrology and urology. The release added that the hospital had successfully completed 79th kidney transplantation surgery recently.